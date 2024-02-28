“Mom, there's a neighbor at the front door.” These were the last words Tineke and Fred would ever hear from daughter Milly (12). She was murdered and abused by Sander V., who lured her to his house. Fourteen years after that atrocity, the parents will again face the murderer on Wednesday for his TBS extension. “It doesn't get into my system.”

