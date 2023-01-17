Tragedy in Chiavari, the 14-year-old died and the flood of the Entella river

Tragedy a Chiavaria canoe accident it costs the life of a little boy 14 years. Andrea De Mattei – we read in the Corriere della Sera – He did not make it. The young man was doing training with his canoe, when at one point, for causes still to ascertainhis medium remained stuck under a bridge into the river Entellato Chiavari in the province of Genoa. Admitted in critical condition at Giannina hospital Gaslini from Genoa, Andrea is died yesterday in the late afternoon in the intensive care unit without having never regained consciousness. Andrea, rescued by divers from the fire brigade and by his own instructor, was unable to pass the brain trauma suffered due to the long stay in the water, over an hour.

The investigations conducted by the police station Chiavari – continues the Corriere – they will proceed with the interrogation of the instructor he had scheduled descent of the Entella river despite the strong current after full at the beginning of the week. They will also be heard other boys who participated in the training. After the decision of donate organs, in a note, the Gaslini hospital expresses «enormous gratitude to the familyby Andrew.

