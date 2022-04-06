Twelve so-called superyachts that are being built at Dutch yards are currently on the chain. They are not allowed to be delivered for the time being because of the sanctions against Russia. Two yachts that are in the Netherlands for maintenance are also under stricter supervision. That is what Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) writes in a letter to the House of Representatives.

These are yachts for so-called Russian UBOs, ultimate beneficial owners. These are people who have ultimate control over, for example, a company that owns the boats. The UBOs behind the yachts are not on the European sanctions lists, but because of all the sanctions against Russia, the boats are not allowed to be delivered. “The ownership structures of these yachts are being investigated,” the minister writes.

The two yachts under maintenance are also being investigated further. “The relationship of one of these yachts with a person named on the European sanctions lists is being investigated,” said Hoekstra. According to Hoekstra, there are no planes of sanctioned Russians in the Netherlands. See also A NASA space probe 'touches' the Sun

Frozen assets

Financial institutions and trust offices have so far frozen 516 million euros in assets, and 155 million in transactions have been blocked, Hoekstra said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Dutch customs have checked 30,000 containers destined for Russia. The amount of freight traffic between the Netherlands and Russia has decreased considerably. Just before the war, there were still more than 40,000 declarations of freight shipments, last week there were 750.