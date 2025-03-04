Fourteen patients with blindness caused by cornea lesions have recovered, partially or totally, their view thanks to an innovative experimental treatment with stem cells. The results published in ‘Nature Communications‘That the treatment was feasible and safe.

The therapy, called Epithelial cells limbes autologous cultivated (CALEC, for its acronym in English), has been developed in Mass Eye and Ear Center at the Brigham General Hospital (USA.). The procedure is to extract stem cells from a healthy eye through a biopsy, cultivate them in a cellular tissue graft in a novel manufacturing process that takes two to three weeks and then surgically transplant the graft into the eye with the damaged cornea.

“Our first essay in four patients showed that CALEC was safe and that the treatment was possible,” says the principal investigator, ULA JURKUNASProfessor of Ophthalmology at the Harvard Medicine Faculty. “Now we have new data that support that CALEC has an efficacy greater than 90 % in the restoration of the cornea surface, which makes a significant difference in people with corneal damage that was considered intractable.”

CALEC completely restored the cornea in 50% of the participants in their visit of the 3 months and that the full success rate increased to 79% and 77% in their visits of the 12 and 18 months, respectively.









CALEC had a success rate of 93 % and 92 % at 12 and 18 months, respectively. Two participants achieved partial success, and three received a second transplant, with one reaching full success. Improvements in visual acuity were observed in the 14 patients. The treatment showed a high security profile, without serious events in donors or receivers. Only a bacterial infection related to the use of contact lenses was reported, while other adverse effects were lower and quickly resolved.

Cornea injuries

The cornea is the most external transparent layer of the eye. Its outer edge, limbo, contains a large volume of healthy stem cells called limbes epithelial cells, which maintain the smooth surface of the eye. When a person suffers an injury in the cornea, such as a chemical burn, an infection or other trauma, it can exhaust the limbes epithelial cells, which can never be regenerated. The resulting stem cell deficiency causes the eye to have a permanently damaged surface where it cannot undergo a cornea transplant, the current standard of attention for vision rehabilitation. People with these injuries often experience persistent pain and visual difficulties.

As autologous therapy, a limitation of this approach is that it is necessary for the patient to only have an affected eye to be able to perform a biopsy and obtain departure material from the normal eye not affected.

Researchers warn that CALEC remains a experimental procedure and currently not offered in any US hospital, and more studies will be needed before the treatment is approved.