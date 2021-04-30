Applicants to achieve one of the 828 Secondary Education and FP teacher positions called for June will suffer uneven competition, depending on the specialty they attend. Although the average number of registered opponents is 14 per place in Secondary, the percentages are very unequal depending on the specialty for which they are presented. Applicants for a position as professor of Technology face especially tough competition: 309 opponents compete for the three positions called, so only one in a hundred has a chance to achieve the goal. The two Training and Labor Orientation (FOL) places called are among the most ‘expensive’, with 176 opponents fighting for them. Also those of French, a specialty in which only one in 41 applicants will get the place.

The calculation on the options of the opponents has been carried out by the Anpe union, which highlights that the ratio for this call is 14.49 opponents for each place offered in the body of Secondary teachers, while for that of Vocational Training Technicians drops to 9.23. The ratio increases considerably in the Visual Arts and Design bodies and in the Music and Performing Arts bodies, with 25.44 and 21.86, respectively.

The competitions to the body of teachers of Secondary and FP to achieve one of the 828 places called will be one of the most disputed in a long time, with more than 12,000 registered in the tests, the highest figure in recent years. Last March, when the tests had to be suspended due to the pandemic, the registration process was in the middle, and only 5,000 applicants had signed up. In the previous competitions for the body of teachers, in 2019, 11,500 applicants participated. This year there are two circumstances that have triggered the list of registrants: the suspension of last year, which has generated a pool of opponents, and the fact that specialties have been summoned that had not taken places for years.

The competition tests will begin to be held on June 19. The unions have been demanding for weeks to the Ministry of Education the application of a strict safety and health protocol. Anpe yesterday insisted on the need to establish more than 70 headquarters and 300 courts to guarantee that no crowds are registered and that safety distances are maintained. In addition, he has asked the Ministry of Education for clear instructions for opponents who on the date of the exam are in quarantine for Covid or have symptoms, and therefore cannot perform the tests.

They also demand that the workplaces comply with the maximum health and safety conditions (adequate and ventilated spaces, Hepa filters …) for both the members of the courts and the applicants.