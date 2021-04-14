The courtroom of the Provincial Court in Cartagena yesterday provided a new example of the consequences that the delays of the Administration of Justice, which the pandemic has only aggravated, can have in criminal cases with high requests for jail. The more than 13 years that elapsed between the raid that led the National Police to dismantle a group dedicated to the ‘white slave trade’ in a brothel on La Palma and the holding of the trial pushed the Prosecutor’s Office to accept an agreement with the lawyers of the defenses, including Mariano Bo and Julián Martín. The four defendants will avoid prison. A fifth died during the investigation of the case.

According to the court of the fifth section of the Hearing, Diego CR, Miguel Ángel AH, Juan Carlos BP and Diego LH will be punished with one year for two crimes related to prostitution and two months and 15 days for illegal trafficking of people. The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested 12 years for each one.

The defendants jointly paid compensation of 8,000 euros to their two victims, two women of Paraguayan nationality and will pay fines of up to 1,080 euros. If they commit crimes in three years, they will go to prison.

The prosecutor recalled that the investigation of the case suffered two stoppages, so the mitigating factor of undue delay can be applied. And he recalled that the second crime now has a more favorable legal qualification for the accused.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants exploited a club with foreign prostitutes in the industrial estate of La Palma, under the cover of a real estate company. They were open every day of the week and in 2007 they had two Paraguayan girls among the girls, who are now protected witnesses. That year, both contacted in Paraguay with ‘Mami’, a person who offered to travel by plane to Spain “to practice prostitution in a hostess club” in exchange for money and the deed of ownership of their respective family homes.

From Paraguay to Cartagena



On one of them, the club imposed a debt of 1,868 euros, which had to pay off with eight-hour days. Each service was charged at 65 euros, of which 25 went to the manager, 20 to the room and food and 20 to pay off the debt. “She tried to quit prostitution”, but was prevented from going out alone and calling by mobile phone without the presence of a manager. In addition, “she was warned of her obligation to pay” what she owed. The other victim tried to escape, but “did not do so for fear of the threats he had received in his country”. They told her “that if she escaped they would cut off her legs and leave her in a wheelchair.”