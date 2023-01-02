Fourteen people were killed in the storming of a prison in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez on the border with the United States on Sunday. Ten of the fourteen dead are guards, report Mexican media. Thirteen others were injured.

Armored vehicles arrived at the prison around 07:00 local time, after which gunmen opened fire on guards. At least 24 prisoners managed to escape. It is unclear who is behind the attack.

Last August, the Mexican military sent hundreds of soldiers to Ciudad Juárez after prison fights between members of two rival gangs. Eleven people were killed, mostly prisoners.

Ciudad Juárez is known as one of the most dangerous cities in the world outside of a war zone, particularly due to violence between rival drug gangs, including the powerful Juárez Cartel. In recent years, nearly a third of all drug-related homicides in Mexico have occurred in Ciudad Juárez. More than 1.5 million people live in the city.