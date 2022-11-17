Dhe German Research Foundation (DFG) is the largest research funder in the country. She’s had something she called “FOG,” which sounds nebulous but isn’t: “Research-Oriented Equality Standards.” It was mainly about men and women, the aim was to increase the number of the latter in the sciences.

As far as the measures are concerned, you really don’t let yourself go sloppily. If, for example, a Collaborative Research Center (an “SFB”, an association of several research groups) is set up and funded by the DFG, then such an SFB needs a spokesperson who, however, also has the main burden of applying for and coordinating the project carries SFBs.