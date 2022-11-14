Genoa – “Life is beautiful”. True, it could always be worse, rain for example… But the Sunday passed by about 155 passengers of the Ryanair flight Vienna-Genoaand others 180 a Genoa headed to the Austrian capital with the same return flight, it is not to be wished for anyone.

An ordeal, a true odyssey. The flight from Vienna was expected at 10 am and landed at Genoa at 24. Fourteen hours later, exactly twelve hours of delay between the expected and actual departure. One of the maximum delays registered at the Genoa airport in recent times, where even problems related to wind or airline problems have occurred several (last, a Vueling flight a few days ago from Paris diverted to Milan with over a hundred passengers remaining then at the mercy of the strike and with enormous difficulty in recovering luggage from the hold). And in the Vienna airport without explanations of any kind or assistance from the airline Ryanair, which has left passengers suspended for hours hunting for information on what to do.

The only direct communication, de visuwas that of a commander that at 6 pm, after yet another time shift on the flight board, he presented himself to the already enraged passengers saying: “Don’t worry, now let’s go“. “After that he got on the phone, he asked someone for clarification, and when he closed the call he told us: I think I’m going to have a coffee. Life is beautiful ”and he left embarrassed. Poor fellow, he too was speechless, in fact we had to wait a few more hours before having our flight, the only clearest information we had from the Genoa airport who at least assisted us by telephone “says Emanuele Rossi, a Genoese journalist who had to return to Genoa after taking advantage of the opportunity of the recent Genoa-Vienna flight that Ryanair operates on Thursdays and Sundays, thus allowing the weekend in Austria. That the Irish low-cost airline is focusing on Genoa is appreciable. But then, when dealing with flights, one necessarily looks at the service offered, therefore at punctuality and service. And mistakes like the one on Sunday, on the flight from Vienna but also on the Cagliari-Genoa always Ryanair (two hours late from Sardinia), cannot be trivialized.

The external facade of the “Colombo” airport of Genoa

“The problem – continues the Genoese – is that at 10 am we had already boarded and we were all in the tube to get on board. After that they sent us back without explanation with our plane, a Lauda Air, that has remained there. They didn’t tell us about technical problems or anything else. The most diverse rumors have spread, even that there was someone with Covid. They simply said there is a delay and so we all started waiting ”.



The Genoa airport obtained from a filling on the sea

Thus began a nerve-wracking ordeal. First 12, then 15, then 18.20, finally 22.30. Sunday at the Viennese airport was spent with families, couples, young tourists and elderly people waiting to understand if they would arrive in Genoa and how they would continue, since many were then directed elsewhere e if they were late they would lose trains and rental cars already fixed.

And the same happened in those hours in Genoa, al Colombowhere nearly 200 passengers waiting for that flight to return to Vienna, scheduled for early afternoon, had no certainty of the times but at least they received more assistance from the Genoese airport.

“We have duties of communication, assistance and rescue that we obviously respect – they explain to Colombo – When there are delays or problems of the flight carriers, ENAC expects the airport to implement a series of assistance measures which we also applied on Sunday as usual. Unfortunately, the causes of these situations are not attributable to the stopovers that do their utmost to make the inconvenience as low as possible on passengers. In this case there was a change of the vehicle by the carrier … “

In Vienna, however, this “assistance” was not excellent, far from it. Other passengers told The XIX Century that they were left without any assistance. “A full day spent at the airport in Vienna without ever being able to speak to a person, only confused news on screens or via text message, with simple delay notices and no clarification or certainty of returning to Genoa – says another passenger – Imagine the climate among the passengers, there were many families who had relatives waiting for them. Then in Vienna there was a group of guys from Nice who, after landing in Genoa, did not know how to return to France given the time. We knew for ourselves that this was expected a voucher of 7 euros for each passenger given the full day at the airport. Nobody said anything about this either, when the word got around we went to the bar and they discounted it on the drinks. Among other things, with 7 euros at the airport you can barely buy a sandwich …“.

In the end, after exactly 12 hours from the first boarding, the group was finally able to take a seat on another Ryanair flight arrived from Manchester in Vienna and then left for Genoa. Thus, at midnight, the passengers disembarked at the Colombo passing the baton to the departing “Viennese”, who arrived in the capital late at night and were in turn furious.

Not attributable to the Genoa airport but these inconveniences only worsen the Liguria airport which for years has been trying to take off by conquering more traffic and routes but with efforts that do not always pay off. The conditions of the its 3 km track, obtained from a filling in the sea in front of Sestri Ponente started in the 1950s, certainly do not favor the development of a fascinating but problematic airport.



Enac maps on the geographical constraints of Genoa

The wind, the sea, the seagulls, the city and the port settlements so close together (in fact it is classified as a city-airportwith various safety requirements of ENAC, the civil aviation body), they cause Colombo greater difficulties in the development of its passenger traffic. Geographical difficulties typical of Liguria squeezed between sea and mountains that until now have always buried the development of the other small regional airport, that of Villanova d’Albengain the west, managed to take off ten years ago with a direct flight to Rome that didn’t last long when Claudio Scajola he was a powerful imperial minister.

The discussion launched by the former president of the port authority is recent on the Genoa airport Luigi Merlo who had said “with high-speed rail, the Genoa airport may no longer be strategic”. A position contested by those who consider the airport an infrastructure that is not only necessary but vital for Liguria and for this reason to be strengthened, as the management company and the institutions have been doing for years with investments and improvement projects.



The Genoese airport

Yes, because it is from the routes and from the functionalities that an opinion of efficiency on an airport is derived. Genoa post Covid has it back different vectors and many routes but it is not always competitive with respect to the context of competitor airports environment. And misunderstandings like the one on Sunday from Vienna, and in part Cagliari, damage its reputation not a little (although, as mentioned, the responsibility is not in any way of the airport). Apart from i historical connections with Rome and Londontoday there are also international flights to Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, Bucharest, Dublin, Manchester, Paris, Tirana, Vienna; and of course the national routes that also connect with Bari, Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania, Lamezia, Naples and Palermo. In short, there is a good choice of destinations but nothing compared to the frequency, and often the price, of other nearby airports and therefore fatally “predators“Of Ligurian passengers.

It is no coincidence that Pisa, Nice, Turin and Bergamonot to mention the two maxi Milanese airports in Linate and Malpensain the past 10 years have had growth performance clearly superior to Colombo. Which, mind you, has a track on the sea and much smaller spaces, so proportionally it also works wonders exposed as it is to the sea and the wind. But in times of high competitiveness, airports that have almost only the fog the main enemythey have easier game in taking audience.

A few numbers explain better. Genoa, in the last twenty yearshas passed by 1 million and broken of passengers per year (2002) al million and a half in 2019, last full year not affected by Covid. Currently, post pandemic, in the period January-August 2022 it has totaled 784 thousand passengers positioning itself at 22nd in Italy among all airports (first place Fiumicino with 18 million, second Malpensa with 13.5 million).



Genoa passengers in the last ten years

In the same last twenty years, Pisa airport has gone by less than 2 million passengers per year to 5.3 million pre-pandemic and in the first half of 2022 it made more than 3 million, eleventh place among Italian airports. That of Bergamo in the last twenty years it has gone from 3 million to almost 14 before the pandemic and now in the half year 2022 of the return to normal, it is already at 8.5 million, the third airport behind Fiumicino and Malpensa. Nice airport, very convenient for the Ligurian west (and on the sea like Genoa, although much larger), in twenty years has gone from about 6 million to more than 14 million of the pre-pandemic period. That of Turin from 2.5 million to 4 pre-pandemic and now in the first half of 2022 it is already at 2.8 million, the thirteenth stop in Italy. There is as well Cuneo airport which tries to move up in the Italian rankings (currently 32nd place) with its 105 thousand passengers in the half year 2022.

In short, statistics in hand Genoa is a port that has performed less than the others in the last twenty years. The fault is undoubtedly geographical limits and connecting infrastructures, but perhaps not only that.