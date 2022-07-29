There are no new roadblocks erected by farmers. On the ramp at Bathmen to the A1, among other things, it was hit in the night from Thursday to Friday. The situation there is now back to normal, according to the spokesperson. There was also action on the A7 near Abbekerk, Marum and Wieringerwerf, as well as next to the Wijkertunnel on the A9.

She does not know exactly whether the ‘junk’, as the spokesperson describes it, was found on the highways on or near entrances and exits. She can’t say yet whether everything has been cleaned up again. According to the spokeswoman, traffic can at least pass, or the rubbish has been left just next to the road.

The troop was discovered after midnight, she said. Tractors were on the road on the A7 at Winschoten and the N18 at Varsseveld before midnight. There were also passenger cars involved in demonstrations. See also Groningen gas seems to be the elephant in the room after turning off the Russian gas tap

Watch our videos about the farmer actions in the playlist below:

