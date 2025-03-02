Fourteen people have died On the roads during the weekend, from 3:00 p.m. last Friday until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, of which eight have lost their lives in five accidents recorded in Catalonia, including a pregnant woman.

These five incidents have taken place in the C-16 in CERS (Berguedà), the C-25 in Gurb (Osona), the C-58 in Vacarisses and in Badia del Vallès (Vallès Western) and the AP-7 in L’Aldea (Baix Ebre), as detailed by the Catalan Traffic Service, which has linked some of them to the consumption of alcohol or drug Day of a lot of mobility by The carnival celebration.

In the rest of Spain, they have been counted five accidents, In those who have died six people, one of them a biker, and there have been two injured, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reported.

On Saturday two accidents were recorded with three fatalities and two injured. One of them took place in Castellón, In the N-340, in the municipality of Torreblanca, a frontal collision of two vehicles that caused death to two people.

This Sunday, until eight in the afternoon, there has been three sinister with three deceasedone of them a biker, who has lost his life when he left the route the motorcycle that led in the municipality of Gondomar (Pontevedra).

On Friday, from three in the afternoon, it was not recorded No traffic accident.