Los Angeles (AFP)

Frenchman Evan Fournier has moved from Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics, who usually plays the first roles in the NBA, according to what the US ESPN announced.

Fournier, 28, is playing his best season in the American League with an average of 19.7 points and 7.3 assists per game, and he will join Boston, who holds the record number of titles on par with the Los Angeles Lakers, “both of them 17 titles.”

Several clubs wanted to obtain Fournier’s services on the last day of the transfers, most notably the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets, noting that he defended the latter at the beginning of his career in the United States, specifically from 2012 to 2014.

The Boston Celtics reached the Eastern Conference final last year, losing to the Miami Heat, who in turn fell to the Lakers in the “Playoff” final.

Fournier will form an attacking strike force, along with Jason Taitum and Jailyn Brown.