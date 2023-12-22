Full 2024 line-up

All that was missing was the team M-Sport to definitively complete the list of entries for the next world championship, with the announcement of the English team which has officially arrived a few days before Christmas. Having said goodbye to Pierre-Louis Loubet and Ott Tänak, with the Estonian driver returning to Hyundai, the team has decided to focus on two youngsters for 2024, promoting Adrien Fourmaux And Grégoire Munster behind the wheel of Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.

The experiences

By fielding one of the youngest teams ever, M-Sport will thus be able to count on two drivers who have already had experience with Puma. In Fourmaux's case, in addition to participating in the last one Japan Rally, the Frenchman had also competed on various surfaces in 2022, before tackling his final season in WRC-2 with the Fiesta. In this respect, not even Munster, protagonists in 2023 in the Central European Rally after the 13th place obtained in the previous round in Chile.

The first words

While waiting for the first event of the season in Monte Carlo, scheduled for 25 to 28 February, Fourmaux commented on his emotions as the new official M-Sport driver: “I enjoyed being part of the development of the Fiesta Rally2 in 2023 and I believe this will help me for next season with the Rally1 car – commented the Frenchman, who he will have as co-pilot Alexandre Coria – It will be a very interesting season for everyone, especially with the new regulations and the points system.”. There is also great anticipation for Munster, Belgian by birth but with a Luxembourg license: “I can't wait to get started in Monte-Carlo – said the 24-year-old, who will start the season with the co-driver Louis Louka – and the objective for 2024 will first and foremost be to obtain good results and increase the pace rally after rally, trying not to make mistakes and gain experience. We will be driving against the world champions, so it will be a great challenge, but I'm looking forward to it.”. With the last official announcement from the English team, the official line-up for the next WRC season is completed.

