Former French biathlete Martin Fourcade spoke about the lies of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) because of a syringe with traces of doping found on a track in Antholz, Italy in 2015. His words are quoted by the Norwegian portal TV2.

Fourcade said he learned about the presence of such a syringe after information leaked from the IBU. And although later the secretary general of the organization, Nicole Resch, at a meeting with the athletes said that the syringe was handed over to the police, this was not done.

“When did you find out she lied? When I read the report [независимой комиссии]… We realized that the IBU did not do everything it could to find the owner of the syringe. But I never would have thought that they just threw it in the trash can, ”explained Fourcade.

In April 2020, Fourcade spoke about the difficulties of finding doping. According to the biathlete, even if he wanted to improve athletic performance with illegal drugs, he would not know where to get them. The athlete considered this fact an excellent answer for parents who are afraid to send their children to professional sports due to the alleged inevitability of doping.

The Frenchman announced his retirement in March 2020. In addition to five victories at the Olympics, Fourcade has 13 world titles and seven consecutive victories in the overall World Cup, which is an absolute record.