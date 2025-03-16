Four young people die in a traffic accident after their car willing

The four occupants of a vehicle, two women and two men, a boy and a 20-year-old girl, and another 21-year-old couple from Madrid, have died this last night after the car in the traveled through the CA-643 autonomous road, left the road in the port of Lunada, near the boundary with Burgos, and cleared a hillside about 300 meters high.

The car fell “in barrels”, giving “many laps of bell”, as reported at a press conference the provincial traffic chief, José Miguel Tolosa, who has not ruled out that the ice was one of the causes of the accident, and has indicated that the four young women wore the seat belt.

The Emergency Center 112 of the Government of Cantabria received the call of warning at around 10 pm from the mobile phone of one of the occupants of the wrecked vehicle, which sent an automatic alert after detecting the impact, and around midnight the vehicle was located.

As reported by the Executive, to the place of the events they moved, at first, firefighters from the Villacarriedo Emergency Park, road maintenance personnel, the Civil Guard of Traffic and the 061 Health Emergency Service 061.

Given the seriousness of the incident and the difficulty of access to the area where the vehicle was located, the participation of Santander Fire and Rescue technicians from the Cantabria government was necessary to proceed to the rescue of the bodies, which has occurred at 1.25 hours, after the authorization of the Civil Guard, once the death of its four occupants was certified.

The rescue lasted until 6.00 in the face of access difficulty. It has been a team of a dozen people who have performed the maneuvers of both release and report of the four deaths.

The government has also mobilized the sinister’s place to the team of psychologists to serve the four young people traveling in a vehicle that accompanied the accident and that were unharmed, who were transferred to a rural accommodation close to the scene of the accident. The eight came to Cantabria to spend the weekend.

Tolosa, who has been accompanied by the Government delegate in Cantabria, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, explained that when information was received from the accident, knowing the place, a road with a fairly pronounced cliff, it was assumed that the consequences “had to be very serious.”

The traffic chief explained that there was only “a little snow” on the road and chains were not necessary to circulate, nor did the road have any restrictive measure, although it has not ruled out that there was ice and that it has had something to do with the incident.

“It is a very narrow road and then any maneuver, any distraction … there could be some ice on the road, because perhaps that is what they now have to study in detail (the Civil Guard) and that is what caused the exit of the road, which perhaps in other types of roads would have had much smaller consequences, but in this specific case it caused the clearing of the vehicle,” he said, indicating that the investigations of the Civil Guard will be Determine the causes and conditions of the accident.

“Cantabria rises shocked”

The Government Delegate, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, has expressed her deep regret for the accident. “Cantabria has risen shocked by this event,” said the delegate, who recalled that a traffic accident with so many victims in the region had not happened for more than twenty years.

In a press conference convened urgently and has offered to inform about the incident with the Provincial Chief of Traffic, José Miguel Tolosa, Gómez de Diego has transferred his “most sincere condolences and condolences to the families and the friends of the victims”. “We are absolutely dismayed,” said the delegate, who pointed out that when notice was received from the incident, about 8:00 p.m., “already by the site that was already foreseen that it was going to be a serious accident.”

Likewise, the president of Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, has also been “dismayed” by the “terrible accident.” “There is no comfort for families. My condolences and all my affection in this sad moment, ”the President has transferred in her X account.