Police at the Santiago Airport (Chile), in a file image. SOPA Images (LightRocket via Getty)

Between 2006 and 2023, Chilean police history records five mega assaults at the Arturo Merino Benítez international airport in Santiago for money remittances. The last one occurred on March 8 at 7:54 in the morning and, if it had materialized, it would have deserved to be remembered as The theft of the century, displacing the names with which, before, other robberies were baptized. That time, a gang of criminals -nine of them were arrested this Wednesday, July 26 by the Investigative Police- intended to take a loot of 32 million dollars, which had arrived in Chile from Miami on a Latam plane. The bills weighed 1,800 kilos, which would be entered into a Brink’s company value transport truck. Planned since 2019 and, according to what the police have reconstructed, the operation should have taken about 10 minutes.

Due to the weight of the bags, the Chilean investigators believe that the initial plan was to also steal the truck, since it would have been almost impossible, or much slower and more difficult, to transport the money in the five trucks in which they arrived at the scene. However, the events unfolded faster than planned, because when the gang began the robbery they were repelled by a guard from the Civil Aeronautics Directorate (DGAC), Claudio Villar, who thwarted the robbery before being killed by the thieves.

As established by prosecutor Eduardo Baeza this Friday, at the criminal formalization hearing, Villar received 14 shots, seven to his body and seven to his bulletproof vest. His murderers also ran over him while he was fleeing, a fact that, for Judge Fernando Guzmán, in charge of the hearing for communication of charges, “has no explanation” and “demonstrates contempt for the life of a human being”.

One of the members of the gang also died in the assault, Maximiliano Concha Silva, an experienced criminal who, hours before participating in the robbery, knowing of the risks he could run -he had been part of a previous robbery at the airport-, He said goodbye to his partner in case he didn’t come back. A video shown by the Chilean prosecutor’s office shows him dying on the slab, when he fell from a truck in which his companions started. Three of Concha’s weapons were found at the scene. In addition, the expert reports showed that there were 80 shots on the ground.

The arrest of the group, last Wednesday, confirmed the suspicions that the police and prosecutors had as soon as the frustrated robbery at the airport was perpetrated: that in the gang there were not only common criminals, but also former members of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), an organization who took up arms during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. This is the case of José Luis Robles Aros, 53, alias The Popewhich in a democracy committed a series of common crimes: the murder of a detective in 1992, the frustrated assault on a money-collecting company in 1996, and the robbery of a securities truck in 2002.

De Robles, who was in charge of logistics for the FPMR, the prosecutor said that he accepted the right to remain silent and that he refused to authorize access to his mobile phone.

This Friday, nine members of the group were formalized, who planned the robbery in various meetings in two mechanical workshops in Santiago. They are accused of ten crimes, including conspiracy and robbery with homicide. A tenth offender, Yonatan Cruces, is in custody in Paraguay, for which he will be extradited to Chile.

There are still three other fugitives, two of them identified: Patricio Fuentes Zamorano, considered the leader of the gang of assailants, and Sebastián Antivilo Peña. The third for now is just a nameless face. And the Prosecutor’s Office ran a sign that says “Wanted”.

Regarding Fuentes, the prosecutor said that he may also be linked to two other airport robberies. One in 2014 and another in 2020.