This Thursday, four years ago, on November 23, 2019, a young school student, Dilan Cruz, was shot by a “less lethal weapon” handled by Manuel Cubillos, a Police captain. Two days later, Cruz died. This act of police violence was recorded in videos and photos, including the unpublished images revealed by EL PAÍS. The evident violence caused social networks to explode with indignation, elevated the national strike that had been going on for two days to another level of mobilization and put the Government of Iván Duque in check. Four years later, after a pandemic that shook the entire world and an unprecedented change of Government that has a former left-wing guerrilla in the Executive in a country that seemed allergic to those political trends, the Colombia that is seen in the death of Dilan He finds a broken image, full of contrasts.

It is a broken image because the justice system has not defined responsibilities for his death, a reflection of the enormous problems of impunity and late payment that Colombia suffers. Although only a week after his death the autopsy of the Institute of Legal Medicine determined that the impact caused “severe and irreversible damage to the brain,” and the forensic report described what happened as “homicide,” the criminal proceedings against him Captain Manuel Cubillos advances very slowly. The debate revolves not so much around the use of the so-called ammunition bean baga textile bag with lead shot, but of Cubillos shares.

The Prosecutor’s Office found in 2021 that the then captain did not shoot Cruz on purpose, while a team of international experts in forensic reconstruction of events reached the opposite conclusion just two months ago. The prosecutor in the case must define whether he believes them and takes Cubillos to trial, something that would not happen before mid-2024, when the death approaches its fifth anniversary — and that is if it happens soon.

Dilan Cruz’s mother during a protest, November 23, 2020. Vannessa Jimenez G (Getty Images)

In addition to exposing judicial weaknesses, the mirror of the death of the young 18-year-old protester reveals emotions that came to the surface as a result of his death, and that are still valid, perhaps less visible, in Colombian society.

Anger was already a protagonist the day Cruz was shot, and it only grew after his death. The national strike called by the labor unions and dozens of social organizations, in which the student had gone out to protest that fateful Saturday, had shown widespread discontent with the Government of Iván Duque, which went beyond the traditional limits of left-wing mobilization. . The massive protests were peaceful and ended in spontaneous pot-banging, even in the wealthiest neighborhoods of the big cities, but violent outbreaks left three dead on the first day, in addition to almost 300 people with minor injuries.

The next day the violence grew, especially in the populous south of Bogotá, so the then mayor, Enrique Peñalosa, decreed a localized curfew. Then, President Iván Duque declared it throughout the country and militarized the streets, measures that had not been taken since 1977. Dilan went out to march, with hundreds of other people, the next day. His injury, and then his death, fueled violence that continued for several months and was revived in new demonstrations in 2020, for another murder caused by police abuse, and in 2021.

People gather in honor of Dilan Cruz, a month after he was injured, in December 2019. Juan David Moreno Gallego (Getty Images)

Behind all this was a rage that has not manifested itself in the streets again, and that could have been de-escalated by discontent or repudiation, but that seems to manifest itself in the low approval rates of President Petro and the vast majority of local rulers, and in the results of the elections of October 29, which were largely due to the change in the face of the outgoing leaders.

But hope also appeared. After being shot in the head and ending up lying on the pavement of one of the main avenues in Bogotá, Dilan arrived at the San Ignacio Hospital, the headquarters of one of the most traditional and prestigious universities in the country, the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. There, in the heart of one of the symbols of elite private higher education to which an impoverished young man like him can hardly access, dozens of people held a vigil for almost 100 hours, with chants like “Dilan live, strength Dilan.” and banners that said “Dilan, you are the voice of young people.”

A protest against ESMAD at the Cruz memorial, on December 23, 2019 in Bogotá. Juancho Torres (Getty Images)

If tens of thousands of Colombians took to the streets, not only in 2019, but again in 2020 or 2021, and if they did so with banging pots, concerts or chants, it is because there was an illusion that protests do achieve changes, an example of an emotion that had already marked the 2019 local elections, full of alternative and innovative politicians who came to power. In December 2019, a survey by the National Consulting Center revealed that, for 71% of Colombians, the national strike meant hope. It is the same emotion that led to the election of Gustavo Petro as president in 2022, in the hope of achieving change. That excitement, however, seems to have given way to disillusionment reflected both by the president’s low approval rating and the return to old acquaintances in the October elections, instead of the novel bets of four years earlier.

If the mirror reflects rage and hope, it also shows that fear nested between them. Fear of excessive use of force or direct abuse by police officers. Like those who killed lawyer Javier Ordóñez in 2020 after holding him for an apparent scandal on the road, having applied electroshocks to him, despite the fact that he said they were killing him, and having beaten him. Also fear of a gaseous idea of ​​vandals, like those who pointed out viral messages from social networks on the nights of the 2021 strike, especially in Cali and Bogotá. Fear of a virus that stopped the economy and society. Fear that neither anger nor hope will lead to the changes that Dilan and the tens of thousands of protesters demanded, that the fight against inequality and for real peace and more opportunities will remain just that, a fight. Because four years and a pandemic later, Colombia has worse social, poverty or security indicators than when the 2019 national strike broke out.

