Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (LDCBG) is the most common and aggressive form of blood cancer; between 30% and 40% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases are of this type. In addition, it has a prognosis that is below the average, which often means that its patients do not respond to the usual treatments or that they return to have that cancer once those are finished. Their life expectancy was limited, at best, to six months.

But the research led to the appearance and application of a new and more innovative therapy, that of CAR-T cells, a few years ago.

Basically, they are cell therapy drugs based on the genetic modification of a type of cell of the immune system (T cells) of the patient. When this treatment is followed, this type of cells must be extracted from the blood of patients through an apheresis process. Once obtained, they are modified in an almost artisanal way to reintroduce them into the patient’s body. Inside, they are able to identify cancer cells and attack them.

In other words, with this type of advanced therapies it is possible to genetically modify the response of the immune system so that it is able to fight these types of cancer. Of course, it is a complex process, since each treatment is prepared individually for each patient. This is what is known as personalized medicine.

So far, the European Commission has authorized the marketing of the first two drugs with industrially manufactured CAR-T cells that differ, among other things, by their manufacturing processes. Before the arrival of these treatments, LDCBG patients had a life expectancy of only six months and now, as announced at the last North American hematology congress, one of the approved therapies presents data that they have reached four years .

Advances in CAR-T cell therapy present a paradigm shift in the prognosis and life expectancy of patients with these types of oncohematologic cancer. It is a new generation of advanced immunotherapies, supported by the development of molecular diagnostics, genomic platforms and personalized therapies, which is assuming a true therapeutic revolution responding to diseases with an important pending medical need.

Of the 182 patients treated to date with CAR-T, 60% have had success or at least rapid progression



The CAR-Ts have been possible thanks, among other things, to the important advances experienced in the field of cell research and, in particular, personalized medicine. As a result, the first responses to serious and urgent medical needs not yet resolved are being obtained.

These types of gene therapies offer hope to patients with this type of cancer. But the process is not easy, among other things, due to the very handling required by the CAR-T. Being an innovative treatment, it is necessary to carry out a more complex care process. In fact, not all hospitals are authorized to carry out this type of treatment.

For the application of these therapies to continue to be successful, the community must face three major challenges. On the one hand, the therapeutic individualization of CAR-T through a multidisciplinary approach. On the other, speed up access times to this type of treatment. In addition, it is sought that there are more and more qualified centers for the application of CAR-T within the National Health System.

Challenges to solve



Although the cost of CAR-T therapies seemed high a priori, this issue has been resolved and the Ministry of Health itself has sought sustainable financing formulas that allow the supply of these drugs. In Spain, these therapies have been applied for two years and 182 patients have already been treated, of which 60% have had success or, at least, rapid progression. They are, however, “preliminary” results since in many cases the analysis of its evolution does not yet cover 18 months of view.

The challenge, however, is to be able to take these advances already verified and harvested in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to other types of cancers. In addition to other types of lymphomas, leukemias or myelomas, the medical-scientific community works for its application in solid tumors, such as breast, lung or prostate cancer. In fact, it is expected that thanks to the research impulse of different companies in the coming months, news about its application in other types of hematological cancer or multiple myeloma may be produced.

For this, it is necessary to improve the multidisciplinary approach, reduce access times to the drug and increase the number of hospitals qualified for its administration. Thus, public and private organizations and the scientific community must work together.