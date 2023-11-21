If each Government is remembered for two or three events, without a doubt that of Iván Duque will have among them the national strike of November 21, 2019. In a country with weak unions and strong presidentialism, the call by the labor confederations for a mobilization It seemed like a landscape. Since 1975, almost half a century before, no strike called by unions had significantly affected a Government. That of 2019, on the other hand, not only marked a Government that could only recover incompletely and temporarily thanks to the pandemic, but also opened the door to two years of social mobilizations, to demonstrations of great changes in social sensitivity and to first election of a left-wing president in contemporary Colombia. It was a strike that changed the history of the country.

He was born in the most usual way. In 2018, after Uribismo regained the presidency with Duque, the large labor confederations, peasant, indigenous, Afro, women and student organizations began to meet. Then came a negative first year for a Government that saw a tax reform that wanted to increase VAT sunk in the Constitutional Court, that refused to negotiate bureaucracy or political representation with the parties that supported it in the second round against Gustavo Petro, and that had reduced momentum for implementation of the 2016 peace agreement.

The president, a young lawyer who had entered politics as a senator in 2014 and had lived for almost a decade in the United States, was unpopular. Without political capital of his own, he depended on his godfather, the increasingly discredited former president Álvaro Uribe. The wind was blowing more in favor of the opposition and critics of the Government, including the then senator Gustavo Petro, who had lost the presidency in the second round and had announced that he would not be a congressman focused on legislative debates, but on social mobilization. .

A banner of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, displayed on November 21, 2019 in Bogotá. Fernando Vergara (AP)

Social organizations, which had seen the protests in Chile and Ecuador, called for a national strike since the beginning of October, against several policies announced by Duque and his cabinet that they called package. The date was just after the regional elections at the end of that month, in which Uribismo was beaten and lost even in its strongholds in Medellín and Antioquia.

A week later, in a debate on a motion of censure that seemed destined for failure – as is usually the case in Colombia – something unexpected happened: Senator Roy Barreras, who completed his transition from being a triple A Uribista in 2008 to joining the ranks of the opposition. of the left, revealed that seven minors between the ages of 12 and 17 had died in a military bombing, which Duque had described as an “impeccable operation,” and that the Government had hidden it from the country. The then Minister of Defense, Guillermo Botero, resigned in the face of an imminent defeat that would remove him from office. The indignation strengthened the call.

And then came the Government’s biggest mistake: giving prominence to unemployment. Statements in the press, tweets from the president and his ministers, an official statement from Uribe and his party: everything began to heat up the moment of the strike. The president sat down with the unions, distanced himself from his ministers’ announcements and sought to take the steam out of the mobilization, while putting it at the center of the public agenda. The call came from the circles close to the organizations that promoted the strike and settled at the heart of the public agenda.

By November 20, one day before the announced date, the Government raided alternative media outlets and contemplated closing the borders, while schools and universities canceled classes. The strike was felt, both due to the lack of activities in many places and due to the size of the mobilizations, which were concentrated in some areas of the cities. It was strong enough for the committee of delegates of the organizations that convened to support leaving again the next day, a Friday. And on Saturday, on the third day and when it seemed that the mobilization was beginning to lose strength, a police captain killed a protester, an 18-year-old young man named Dilan Cruz, by shooting a less lethal weapon.

A young man paints a mural of Dilan Cruz on a street in Bogotá, in December 2019. LUISA GONZALEZ (Reuters)

Cruz’s death marked the fate of the mobilizations. Police violence gained prominence among the reasons, the marches were repeated almost every day. They arrived in different areas of the cities than usual. There were occasional confrontations with the Police, vandalism, curfews. The peaceful sit-ins were replicated. Not only unionists and students, indigenous people and left-wing militants came out, but thousands of spontaneous people. Protest pot-banging was called, even in upper-class neighborhoods.

Although the mobilizations decreased around Christmas and the quarantines that began in March 2020 were stopped by the pandemic, discontent only grew with the economic crisis, hunger and unemployment. In September 2020, another case of police violence, the murder of a lawyer named Javier Ordóñez by several police officers, led to new days of protests and violence. And although the committee organizations were losing leadership, as became clear when they called a national strike on November 21, 2020 and attendance was low, discontent was here to stay, and the feeling that it was possible to demonstrate successfully. and it was implanted. That was a major change in Colombian society.

The same society that exploded again in April 2021 due to a new tax reform proposal from the Government, again with the idea of ​​​​increasing VAT collection, when the economy until now was recovering from the crisis due to the pandemic. Events like those of 2019 were repeated, but perhaps on a larger scale. For three months there was increased police and anti-police violence, looting, reports of torture, and murders. Several roads were blocked throughout the country and Cali was practically under siege. But at the same time, there were even more concerts and cultural activities. It was a different society.

National Police shields stained with paint during a protest. Ivan Valencia (AP)

So different that the 2022 elections marked the first time in which the candidates from the traditional parties or Uribismo were not in the second round. The political center also ended up displaced. In their place was not only the left, to which a good part of the strike committee belonged, with Petro. Also a right-wing populist figure, Rodolfo Hernández, the former mayor of Bucaramanga who reached the second round as a outsider critical of both the Duque Government and the forces most aligned with the strike.

An unprecedented second round, followed by a government that is also unprecedented, points to the change in society. But he’s not the only one. In these four years Jennifer Pedraza went from being a student leader to a congresswoman, and she rescues a lesson from the strike: “The importance of an active social movement, which we lack today. Politics and democracy go through the polls, but it does not end there,” she concludes.

