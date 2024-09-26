Francisco González Lameiro, the manager of an illegal fireworks warehouse whose explosion in May 2018 practically destroyed the village of San Xoán de Paramos, has admitted the facts this Thursday in the Provincial Court of Pontevedra. The explosion that affected this centre of 3,000 inhabitants in the Pontevedra municipality of Tui caused the death of a married couple, almost 30 injured and considerable material damage due to the blast wave. González Lameiro has asked for forgiveness from the victims after reaching a sentence of four years in prison for two crimes of reckless homicide and 28 crimes of injury.

The payment of damages and compensation, which is estimated at around 12 million euros, will be decided in the court’s ruling. The majority will be covered by the Administration and, to a lesser extent, by the fireworks insurer. The discrepancy is whether the defendant’s civil liability is covered by Mapfre, with a premium of one and a half million euros. All the other insurers have agreed with the amounts claimed by the public prosecutor and have not objected to criminal liability.

“I can only ask for forgiveness,” said the accused at the end of the trial, which has prevented him from receiving a longer sentence, the 14-year sentence requested by the prosecution in its indictment. In addition to the crimes of homicide and injuries due to negligence, the prosecutor has found that he has committed three other crimes for having contravened the established safety regulations and endangered the life, physical integrity, health of people and the environment. For this reason, he has also requested that he be disqualified from manufacturing and handling explosive devices and imposed a fine of 3,780 euros.

With this sentence agreed, the trial has been held to settle the civil liability of the accused. The prosecutor has proposed that compensation of 140,000 euros should be paid to each of the two children of the deceased couple, both minors when they lost their parents. Another 36 residents of Páramos should also be compensated for the physical damage suffered as a result of the explosion, as well as 430 homeowners and 76 vehicle owners were affected. A payment of 780,232 euros is also expected for material damage caused to the town’s urban services.

The owner of Pirotecnia La Gallega stored the pyrotechnic material in a warehouse owned by his father-in-law. According to the prosecutor, he “acted with conscious disregard for the safety regulations regarding explosives and pyrotechnics, and a total absence of security measures for having explosive material depots” and “intentionally evaded administrative control.”

“The neighbors want to forget”

The president of the Association of People Affected in Paramos, Salvador García, has welcomed the fact that the hearing represents “the end of a very sad period for the residents”. García has expressed his satisfaction at the fact that, although he was sentenced to reduced sentences, the accused had to appear before the court. “What we did not want was for him to enter prison through the back door”, he added.

The houses in the Paramos neighbourhood have already been restored and the next step to normalise the lives of those affected is to resolve the payment of the compensation that is still pending. “The residents want to turn the page and forget everything. The accused has expressed forgiveness, which we residents appreciate, without a doubt, although it comes late,” he lamented in statements to Europa Press. “We will never forget this event because what we experienced was indescribable. That is why we want to close the entire judicial process now, so that we do not have to constantly remember it, so that we do not have to live still pending this trial,” added the spokesperson for those affected.

The lawyer for those affected by the Paramos explosion, Calixto Escariz, explained that the Provincial Court of Pontevedra will be in charge of determining the extent of civil liability in the ruling. He recalled that it was not only the victims who had filed a claim, but also the Administration, since it was the latter that had advanced a very important part of the quantified damages. Specifically, some 9 of the estimated 12 million.

The owner of the La Gallega fireworks factory and one of the warehouses that exploded in the town of Paramos spent nine months in prison after the catastrophe that left two minors orphaned and homeless. The investigating judge later released him with his passport revoked and required him to appear every two weeks, a measure that angered the victims, who were injured, had their homes destroyed and some even had no means of livelihood. The judge argued that the maintenance of the provisional prison was “excessive and disproportionate”, while the victims declared themselves “powerless and helpless” when they saw how the author of the catastrophe slept in his house before them. Four days after being released he returned to prison after new illegal deposits of explosive material were discovered. The hearing on Thursday closed the case.