On March 31, 2021 and with the lease still in force, the owner of an apartment in Pamplona informed the tenant of her desire not to renew the agreement because she wanted to reform the home. At that time, the tenant, who lived in the apartment with her eight-month-old son, replied that she would continue renting it, paying the rent, until she found new accommodation. Barely two months later, on June 7, the owner went to the apartment and changed the lock without the knowledge or, of course, the consent of the complainant. The defendant left the woman and the baby on the street without her belongings, which were left inside the apartment. Now, the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra has sentenced the owner to four years in prison —two for a crime of coercion and another two for aggravated theft—, as well as the payment of two compensations: 6,000 euros for moral damages and 4,819 for unrecovered items. The sentence, the first of its kind in Navarra, is appealable before the Supreme Court.

With this resolution, the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) confirms the sentence handed down in April by the Provincial Court and appealed by the convicted person. The court considers it proven that on March 7, 2019, the defendant and the victim signed a rental contract for a house in the old town of Pamplona. The contract was in force from March 10, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and was extended for two more years, until 2022. However, on March 31, 2021, the defendant informed the tenant that she wanted to reform the property and that she and her son had to leave it. In response, the victim stated that she would continue paying the rent and occupying her apartment until she found a new home for herself and her minor son.

However, at the beginning of June, the defendant went to the property with a locksmith and changed the lock without notifying the woman, in order to empty the property. When the woman and her son arrived home, they found themselves “in the street and without their belongings.” In fact, the sentence considers it proven that, after accessing the house, the convicted woman seized the tenant’s belongings. Among these belongings, the document reflects, there was a laptop, a television, a camera, jewelry and baby belongings, as well as household items. Not only that, the owner came to register in said house four days later and removed the tenant and her son from her register.

The tenant filed a complaint in court to get her belongings returned. She had to wait a week for it. On June 15, at the request of a social worker and in the presence of two municipal police officers, the landlord returned two suitcases with clothes and documents. However, she did not give him everything that was left on the floor. In the property there were still more objects owned by the tenant that, according to expert evidence, had a value of more than 400 euros. Among them, photographs, documentation, women’s and child’s clothing and their belongings.

A month later, the convicted woman’s lawyer returned some more belongings to them; among them, the changing table, the walker and the baby’s bathtub. According to the ruling, the rest of the objects were kept by the landlord. For this reason, the Provincial Court charged him with a crime of coercion and another of aggravated robbery. In addition, it has sentenced her to pay the corresponding compensation for the moral damages caused and for the objects that the woman has not recovered.

The defendant appealed to the Superior Court, which determined the existence of a crime of coercion that prevented the legitimate enjoyment of the home, after the defendant had changed the lock; and secondly, for a crime of aggravated theft, which placed the victim and her son in a serious economic situation after having seized all the objects and belongings that were inside the home.

