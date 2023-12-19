Four years in prison for Trevor Milton. This is the sentence that was inflicted on the founder of Nikola, a company that deals with the production of electric and hydrogen trucks, for having knowingly lied to investors about the advantages of the technologies developed by your company. In particular, he is accused of having stated that Nikola had built a new pick-up “from scratch” when in reality this was not the case, that he had developed his batteries internally even though he knew he was purchasing them from third parties, and that he had happened right from the start with the “Nikola One” semi-trailer despite knowing that the reality was different.

Four years in prison

After announcing the sentence during a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, Reuters reports, US District Judge Edgar Ramos told the Nikola founder that he was aware that the statements he made about the company were false. However, it is a condemnation milder compared to what prosecutors had requested, namely 11 years in prison, in line with the sentence that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes received last year after being found guilty of defrauding investors in her blood testing start-up blood.

Request for probation

Two cases which, however, according to the defense, cannot be comparable, because if Holmes with his misleading sentences put people at medical risk, any communication errors committed by Milton were only the result of his deeply rooted optimism in his Phoenix-based company, which is why the Nikola founder's lawyers had asked for their client to probation.

Bad faith confirmed

“I didn't mean to hurt anyone, and I didn't commit the crimes that have been attributed to me”defended Milton, who allegedly told Ramos that a probation sentence would allow him to spend time with his wife while he recovered from the illness. “The law does not give a pass to good intentions“was the response of the district judge, who recognized the substantial difference between the two cases cited above, but who did not accept Milton's explanation that he spoke with optimism and did not intend to deceive investors.