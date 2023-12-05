“Kommersant”: the court for the first time sentenced officers of the Russian Armed Forces who did not prevent an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The 2nd Western District Military Court in Moscow for the first time sentenced two officers who failed to prevent an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian territory. The hearing took place in a case of violation of combat duty rules when repelling a surprise attack. About it reports “Kommersant”.

Four years in a maximum security colony received by officers on charges of violating the rules of combat duty. They did not prevent an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region

We are talking about shelling of a warehouse of equipment and ammunition near the village of Staraya Nelidovka in the Belgorod region. In April 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched an attack, presumably with Tochka-U missiles, from the Kharkov region. As a result, the military personnel suffered seven personnel losses and 43 were injured. Fifteen pieces of equipment were completely destroyed, about 30 were seriously damaged. The damage is estimated at 90 million rubles.

The case of Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Bondarev and Major Dmitry Dmitrakov was considered closed to the media; a total of six meetings have been held since August, including one of them on choosing a preventive measure in the form of arrest.

The court found the guilt proven, but did not apply to the defendants the full extent of the sanctions laid down in Article 340 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation under which they were accused.

Officers received less than the term provided for in the article; they can apply for parole

A Kommersant source said that the officers faced up to ten years in prison.

The defendants managed not only to avoid the maximum sentence, but also additional punishment in the form of deprivation of officer ranks Source of Kommersant publication

Bondarev and Dmitrakov served more than a year and a half of their sentence imposed by the court while under investigation. They may qualify for parole. Once released, the servicemen can return to the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, the publication’s interlocutor admitted.

According to the lawyer of one of the defendants, the defendants do not admit their guilt and intend to appeal the verdict to the appellate instance.

