The court in Amsterdam sentenced 27-year-old Joël H., better known as rapper JoeyAK, to four years in prison on Friday for his role in, among other things, the kidnapping of a rival rapper, Kobus L. The court declared the criminal case against co-suspect Danzel Silos (26) – rapper Bigidagoe – ended. He was shot dead in Amsterdam on February 25.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
08-03-24, 14:46
