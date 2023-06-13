The man who attacked Antwerp coach Mark van Bommel last autumn must go to prison for four years. The 25-year-old Somali has threatened Van Bommel and his family with death in order to enforce a football contract, the court in Antwerp has determined.

On the night of 24 to 25 October, Van Bommel was met in his parking garage by a man with a firearm. The former international quickly backed out of the garage, colliding with another car. The robber took off running when the alarm went off.

After the failed robbery, the police found a transmitter on Van Bommel’s Porsche that could be used to track it. The police arrived at a Somali man who was staying in a neighboring asylum seekers’ centre.

The police initially thought that the suspect was after Van Bommel's expensive car. But an audio file was found on his phone that had text translated from Arabic to English. According to the court, he wanted to threaten the trainer with this. "Listen Mark, the life of your family depends on this," the message read. "Let me become a professional player. Don't go to the police, we will kill you and your family. We know where you live."

The convicted man must also pay Van Bommel 5,000 euros in compensation.