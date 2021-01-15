The doctor Mark Schmidt, main defendant in the international case of blood doping known as’Aderlass‘, was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison this Friday the 15th by a Munich court.

The prosecution had requested five and a half years in prison against this 42-year-old doctor, guilty of having organized an international clandestine blood doping network active at least from 2012 to 2019, to benefit skiers and cyclists who participated in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics of 2018, of world championships and the Tour de France of cycling, violating drug and anti-doping laws.

The investigation identified 23 athletes of eight different nationalities who used the clandestine laboratory. The court also ruled that Schmidt will not be able to practice medicine for three years and was fined 158,000 euros ($ 191,000). His four accomplices were also found guilty. The principal, Dirk Q., has received two years and four months in prison, practically the preventive detention he has had.

From champion to guilty. Austrian cyclist Stefan Denifl was sentenced to two years.

Nurse Diana S., who acknowledged having practiced blood transfusions to athletes, was sentenced to a conditional year and four months. The two others, including the doctor’s father, were fined.

“I took a wrong turn, it was all my fault“Schmidt acknowledged on the last day of the trial.” I am very sorry to have brought the other four with me. “

The ‘Aderlass’ case exploded publicly on February 27, 2019, when Austrian police carried out a spectacular operation at the headquarters of the Nordic Ski World Cup, in Austrian Tyrol.

Five athletes were then arrested at the scene and Schmidt, who led the network that supplied doping substances to about twenty athletes, was arrested the same day by the German police in Erfurt (center), in the framework of an operation called ‘Aderlass’ by researchers (‘bleeding’ in German).

Austrian skier Johannes Dürr, convicted of doping.

The Austrian justice has already handed down several prison sentences in this case, for example against the skiers Johannes Dürr, Max Hauke ​​and Dominik Baldauf or the former cyclist Georg Preidler. The president of the German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB), Alfons Hörmann, recently predicted that the trial and verdict would have “repercussions for all of world sport”.

Some of the athletes involved have been charged and sentenced separately in their home countries, mostly with parole sentences. This week the Austrian professional cyclist Stefan denifl He was sentenced to prison for his relationship with Mark S. German athletes were not part of the prosecution in Munich.

Schmidt tried to justify himself by stating that he had no benefits in the case. He noted that he asked for 5,000 euros per year ($ 6,000) to each of his clients for their blood manipulations and sometimes received part of the premiums they received when they won. But, according to his version, the expenses of the clandestine laboratory, travel and hotel took all the money.

During the trial, the defendant described himself as a doctor “fascinated by high-level sports” and not money. “I always saw it as a hobby,” said this doctor born into a family of athletes.

With information from AFP