This Wednesday, October 18, marks four years since the social outbreak of 2019 in Chile, which put institutionality in check and led to a constituent process that has not yet been concluded. At this time, the country has not agreed on an explanation for what happened that day and in the following weeks, which put not only the Government of Sebastián Piñera, but also democracy, on the ropes. The political class proposed a way out – the path towards a new Constitution – but four years after the events, Chile’s leaders have not reached agreements and the second attempt could fail in the December plebiscite. Researchers of Chilean social life, such as Kathya Araujo, in EL PAÍS, have pushed for a great social and political pact to escape the immobility of an obstructed policy.

To analyze what October 18, 2019 represented for Chile and the current moment, this newspaper summoned 18 observers from Chilean society. These were their responses: