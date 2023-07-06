with videoReality star and camping millionaire Peter Gillis is suspected of tax fraud. That is the outcome of the criminal investigation into the Astense entrepreneur, which took four years to come.



Jul 6 2023

It has everything to do with the raid by the Fiod on 21 May 2019. Two hundred researchers raided eight locations that day, including the Oostappen Group headquarters in Asten and the parks Marina Beach in Hoek, Droomgaard in Kaatsheuvel, Brugse Heide in Valkenswaard and Prinsenmeer in Ommel. The detectives work rigorously: suspended ceilings are lifted and nothing remains unopened. Not even the collection of jukeboxes. The Fiod seizes three truckloads of administration.

For years it has been unclear what the charge is that the SBS 6 star is facing. Until now. "The suspicions concern incorrectly keeping and keeping the administration, providing incorrect or incomplete information to the Tax Authorities, and not filing a corporate income tax return (in a timely manner"), the Functional Public Prosecutor's Office said. Further questions will not be answered.

The Public Prosecution Service has handed out the charges in the investigation to the suspects, including the reality star and holiday park boss. “It is now up to the suspects to indicate what research wishes they still have with regard to the FIOD’s findings,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, this newspaper already revealed that Peter Gillis was suspected of not or not paying enough tourist tax and illegally housing migrant workers. The joint attack from various municipalities on the Astense entrepreneur, is separate from the criminal investigation.

Earlier, five mayors from Brabant and Zeeland sounded the alarm because, according to them, the entrepreneur systematically flouts rules. He lets his parks run down and, according to them, abuses migrant workers and other vulnerable target groups.

At the time, Oostappen Groep said in a reaction that it was shocked by the allegations, but looked forward to the results of the investigations with confidence. Oostappen Group has not yet responded at this time. According to the Functional Public Prosecutor's Office, it is now Gillis' turn to 'indicate what research wishes they still have with regard to the Fiod's findings.'

It was previously announced that Gillis is suspected by the Public Prosecution Service of assaulting his ex-partner Nicol Kremers. For this, Gillis must appear in court at the end of August. Kremers is not a suspect in a tax fraud investigation, her lawyer Sébas Diekstra says.

Talpa confirms recordings of new season Gilles soap Massa is cash register Talpa confirmed on Thursday evening that recordings are being made for a new season of reality soap Mass is cash, about hospitality entrepreneur Peter Gillis. But the company emphasizes that this is “no guarantee for a new season.” We will only make a decision about a possible continuation of the series after the judge’s ruling,” a spokesman said. It is not clear whether Talpa means a ruling in the abuse case involving Gillis or the suspicion of tax fraud that the Public Prosecution Service brought out on Thursday.