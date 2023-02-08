DAccording to new official information, the death toll after the devastating earthquake in the Syrian-Turkish border area has risen to 8,164. More than 39,200 people were injured. People are still being pulled alive from the rubble. A four-year-old child was recovered in Kahramanmaras province.

In Turkey alone there are at least 5,894 dead and more than 34,810 injured, as Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced late Tuesday evening. In addition, at least 5,775 buildings collapsed as a result of the severe earthquake on Monday. According to the local Ministry of Health and the rescue organization White Helmets, 2,270 people died in Syria.

In the second night after the quake, relatives and rescue workers continued to search for victims. The salvage activities in the earthquake areas were still in full swing, as Oktay announced late. “This work will continue until we reach the last citizen under the rubble.”

The state broadcaster TRT distributed videos on social media showing successful rescues. Including that of a four-year-old girl in Kahramanmaras province, who was recovered from under the rubble after 42 hours and high-fiving the hand of a rescue worker. A 56-year-old from the province of Hatay was also lucky, who shouted “I love you all” to the emergency services after her rescue.

According to Oktay, around 16,150 rescue and search teams are deployed – they have been deployed to all affected provinces and districts. A total of around 60,000 helpers are on site. The government politician said that international and local teams would be brought to the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay and Kahramanmaras on Wednesday night, partly by air. The weather conditions allowed such flights, which makes the work easier, says Oktay.