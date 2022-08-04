Chihuahua, Chihuahua.- Derived from a tick bite, a four-year-old girl of Rarámuri origin died at the Children’s Hospital of Chihuahua Last Saturday, July 30, however, no one notified the death and the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua had to carry out an intervention.

According to reports, the events occurred on Calle Privada de Tascate and Calle 80 in the La Soledad neighborhood, south of the city, where the girl was being watched at a homewhere elements of the state agency attended to start the corresponding investigation folder.

It turns out that the minor did not have a birth or death certificate since she was never registered at birth, so a death certificate could not be drawn up.

So far, the elements collect the necessary information to accurately determine the cause of death of the child under 4 years of age, since the Children’s Hospital had to have informed the FGE itself of the death.

Another case in an 11-year-old boy

Meanwhile, another 11-year-old minor was reported in a delicate state for the same reason, according to family reports. This is a boy named Rafael, who was also bitten by a tick, for whom type O positive and A positive blood was requested.

The child’s relatives asked for support for the child through social networks, who is still hospitalized at the Imss Morelos in this city. The data that was released was that the child suffered a tick bite and that the situation he was in is delicate.