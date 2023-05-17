The head of Ingushetia Kalimatov announced the death of a four-year-old girl beaten by her mother and grandmother

In Ingushetia, a four-year-old girl from the town of Malgobek died after being beaten by her mother and grandmother. This was announced by the head of the Russian region Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov in Telegram-channel.

According to him, a week ago there was hope for saving the child when he regained consciousness after being beaten by his mother and grandmother. “Unfortunately, these hopes did not come true, the doctors were powerless in the face of a serious blood disease,” the head of the republic wrote.

A four-year-old Russian woman with traces of beatings ended up in the Malgobek hospital on April 30. Investigators found that the child was beaten by his mother and grandmother. At the same time as the girl, her two-year-old brother and five-year-old sister were in the hospital, but they did not find signs of beatings. The mother of the children was arrested.

On May 10, the head of Ingushetia announced that the injured four-year-old girl had regained consciousness and could breathe on her own without the help of a ventilator. Kalimatov called her condition serious, despite the positive dynamics.