From: Miriam Haberhauer

A four-year-old German was seriously injured on a Tyrolean ski slope. A six-year-old had bumped into the girl.

Jerzens/Tyrol – The current ski season brings with it a sad negative record: again and again, skiers have accidents on the slopes or are seriously injured. Even for a young German, the skiing holiday came to an abrupt end.

Toddler seriously injured – another skiing accident in Austria

A four-year-old German was seriously injured while skiing in the Austrian Tyrol. As the local police announced, the toddler was out and about in Jerzens in the Hochzeiger ski area on Friday. The girl and four other children were looked after by a 17-year-old German ski instructor.

During a ski lesson on a blue slope, a six-year-old who was riding behind the girl lost control in an icy spot, police said. The boy slipped into the four-year-old and fell with her. The slope at the accident site was about 20 degrees steep.

A four-year-old was seriously injured while skiing – she had to be flown to a hospital. © IMAGO/photo booth

With a rescue helicopter to the hospital – four-year-old seriously injured

The four-year-old twisted her right leg as a result of the accident and had to be flown to a hospital in Imst, Austria, by rescue helicopter. Police did not say where the girl came from. A 12-year-old also lost control on a Tyrolean slope – she succumbed to her serious injuries a little later in the hospital.

In view of the high number of accidents, Austrian experts made an urgent appeal to winter sports enthusiasts. Many ski enthusiasts overestimate their own ability and endanger themselves and others through their behavior. (mlh/dpa)

