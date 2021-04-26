An accident involving a small child occurred in the Oymyakonsky district in Yakutia. This was reported on April 26 by the press service of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the republic, reports NewsYkt…

According to preliminary data, the man driving the Toyota Grand Hiace lost control and moved off the road, after which the car turned over. The result of the examination showed that the driver was intoxicated. According to the man, he drank alcohol after the car accident.

As a result of the accident, three passengers of the minibus were injured, including a child aged four, who received a concussion due to the lack of a child car seat. Also, a 43-year-old woman was taken to intensive care.

The motorist will be fined 30 thousand rubles with deprivation of the right to drive a car for a period of 1.5 to two years. Also, the driver was brought to administrative responsibility for violating the requirements for the carriage of children.

Materials on the fact of the accident were transferred to the investigating authorities.

