A four-year-old boy died while playing in Mallorca. The local man suffocated in the washing machine on the terrace.

Palma – On February 29th, a four-year-old boy climbed into a washing machine while playing hide-and-seek and was unable to free himself. Wounds on the boy's knuckles show his struggle against suffocation.

The boy was not in kindergarten due to days off, but was in the apartment. He was looked after there by his grandmother and his aunt as his parents were at work. According to the investigating officers, the four-year-old was probably playing hide-and-seek with his aunt. To do this, he chose the washing machine as a hiding place, which was said to have been on the terrace.

Since the aunt is said to have fallen asleep on the couch, the boy was not searched for and remained in the locked washing machine for a long time. When the grandmother returned to the apartment in the afternoon, she only found her aunt sleeping and went searching with her. They finally found the four-year-old in the washing machine and couldn't feel a pulse. Rescue workers who were called to the scene could only determine that the young Spaniard was dead.

Four-year-old suffocates: family undergoes psychological treatment

The Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reported that the boy's body had wounds on his knuckles. This suggests that the four-year-old had struggled to get out of the washing machine before he died of suffocation. An autopsy should provide additional clarity; the criminal police have already questioned the family about the incident. The relatives suffered a shock and are receiving psychological treatment.

The family told investigators that the boy had often hidden in the washing machine on the terrace and was scolded for it. The four-year-old was able to get onto the terrace because the door was open due to a dog living in the house. The bad incident occurred in the town of Magaluf on Mallorca, which is actually known as a party hotspot.

