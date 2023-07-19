The investigative activity dates back to the landing in Reggio Calabria, last July 13, of the ship “Dattilo” of the Coast Guard

Two alleged African smugglers arrested. At the end of investigations coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Reggio Calabria, directed by the Prosecutor John Bombardierithe agents of the State Police of the Reggio Calabria Flying Squad detained a 20-year-old Sierra Leonean citizen, accused, in the preliminary investigation phase, of the crime of aiding and abetting illegal immigration and resulting in his death.

At the same time, during the investigative activity, serious clues were collected as to the facts against a 19-year-old compatriot, not present in Reggio Calabria as he had been dropped off in Lampedusa for health reasons. The GIP of the Court of Reggio Calabria has issued a precautionary custody order in prison for both.

