Four people have been injured, of different consideration, in a accident of a military helicopteraround 22.00, which has precipitated, for reasons that are being investigated, near the N-111 in the municipality of Nestares.

Emergency services of the Riojano Health Service, as well as firefighters of the Logroño City Council and Civil Guard Traffic have been displaced to the event to regulate the traffic of vehicles.

During the rescue of the injured, in A difficult access placethe N-111 road has remained cut, with the presence of several ambulances and patrols of the Civil Guard, which has caused great expectation in the valley.

Due to the difficulty in access to, the rescue will be held this Thursday. During the night, the Civil Guard remains in the place of the events until the researchers complete their work.