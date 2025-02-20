02/20/2025 at 07: 10h.





















Four people have been injured, of different consideration, in an accident of a military helicopter, around 22.00, which has precipitated during maneuvers near the N-111 in the municipality of Nestares, as Europa Press has been able to meet.

Emergency services of the Riojano Health Service, as well as firefighters of the Logroño City Council and Civil Guard Traffic have been displaced to the event to regulate the traffic of vehicles.

