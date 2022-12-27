After the wedding, there is another moment that fills two people who have joined their lives with illusion: the first trip as spouses. Choosing a site can be challenging, but it’s well known that powdery sand beaches, clear skies and turquoise-hued seas never disappoint. For this reason, I chose four Caribbean destinations that I have explored and in which there are plenty of romantic experiences.

The bay that shines in Puerto Rico

The Caribbean island itinerary begins with a stay at Green Islandone of the most exclusive areas of the Puerto Rican capital, where resorts As the Fairmont El San Juan Hotelawarded with the qualification AAA Four Diamonds, thanks to its high standards of hospitality and service. Its villas facing the sea, huge pools and spa have all the necessary comforts for a couple.

To embark on this romantic adventure, touring Old San Juan and getting lost among its streets guarded by colorful facades is a great starting point. Of its pedestrian routes, the castle of San Felipe del Morro stands out, a 16th-century fort facing the sea from which sunsets worthy of setting a memory for a lifetime can be appreciated. At night, taking a salsa course with professional instructors is a must; the service is provided by the agency Across Caribbean and takes place in a public park.

A zodiac excursion around Palominitos Island. mabel gallant

Just over an hour from the capital is fajardo, a region with docks and ports like Puerto Chico. In this site, Kayaking Puerto Rico rent mini boats to discover Icacos Cay and Palominitos Island. In these speedboats, which fit two people, you will feel pure adrenaline as you ride the waves that surround these paradises of crystal clear water. My greatest astonishment was Palominitos, a sandbank where a sequence from the saga was filmed Pirates of the Caribbean.

The highlight of this trip is Mosquito Bay, located on the south coast of the Island of Vieques and known for being the brightest bioluminescent bay in the world. In its shallow waters you can see this natural phenomenon in which small organisms called dinoflagellates emit a flashing blue light when activated by movement. The excursion is organized Fun Brothers Hut and the tour is in kayaks, which makes it even more exciting. The moment is full of magic because it seems that the stars come down to cover the water.

Heaven on earth in Cozumel

This is how I imagine two lovers in Cozumel: relaxing on its virgin beaches, contemplating pink sunsets and exploring the crystalline sea. This island of the Mexican Caribbean is positioned as one of the best places to practice diving because in its waters the Mesoamerican Reef System (SAM), the second largest on the planet and one of the most beautiful due to its ecosystem. In its depths sunken ships, tunnels and limestone caves are also visible. To take a diving course, the PADI offers excursions under the sea with experienced instructors.

Hammocks at the B Unique hotel in Cozumel, Mexico. mabel gallant

Cozumel’s accommodation offer is vast, but the Hotel B Unique It seems to me an excellent option: it is focused on adults, it is conceptual and sophisticated. It has contemporary designed rooms, an infinity pool and flown hammocks with a frontal view of the sea. On certain dates they organize wellness activities such as yoga or ecstatic dance, a practice that has dance and music as its common thread.

Snorkeling at El Cielo beach on the Mexican island of Cozumel. mabel gallant

There are a wide variety of water and adventure activities to do, but my choice for couples is set in Heaven, a marine corner and natural reserve that owes its name to the starfish that are visible a few meters away; snorkeling in this place is magical. Renting a boat with a transparent bottom in Cozumel is also a delight, since they are boats made of acrylic through which you can admire the seabed while you navigate. The ideal is to hire private tours with agencies such as Place Travel either A Traveler’s Guide.

To continue exploring the surroundings of this destination, you have to board a ferry that leaves the island and arrives at the Playa del Carmen pier to move around the Riviera Maya. Archaeological zones such as Cobá or Tulum, cenotes, underground rivers and hidden lagoons such as Kaan Luum, will give added value to this special and significant trip.

Massage for two under the moon in the Dominican Republic

Having a honeymoon in this Caribbean country located in the Greater Antilles archipelago is filling you with energy and good vibes due to the charisma of the Dominicans. I recommend staying one night in Santo Domingo, known for being the oldest city in the New World. the cozy hotel billini It is a good choice because it is a 17th century colonial house located in the heart of the historic center.

Playa Blanca, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. © Frederic Collin (Getty Images)

To continue the route and relax on some of the most enchanting beaches in the Caribbean, Punta Cana is an earthly paradise. This destination embraced by palm trees, dreamy sunrises and a shallow sea is famous for its indisputable natural beauty. The exclusive complex turtle bay, designed by the famous designer Óscar de la Renta, has luxurious villas with access to a private beach. For indulge (relax, pamper yourself, pamper yourself), the spa Natural Center created the concept of massages for couples under the moonlight, amid torches and a romantic atmosphere.

To end the trip include Isla Saona, located in the southeast of the country. This place is a real moving postcard due to its exuberant vegetation, coral reefs and starfish, among other marine wonders. To get there it is possible to leave Punta Cana in a private or group boat making a full day excursion with Dominican Excursions D&V SRL.

The cave of flowers in Barbados

In the Lesser Antilles there is an oasis of orange sunsets, delicious rum and a good atmosphere: Barbados. This coral key is surrounded by more than 80 beaches located both on the Caribbean side and the Atlantic Ocean, which makes it a destination with contrasting seas. To enjoy calm waters and total peace, my suggestion is to stay on the Caribbean side in the Sandals Royal Barbadosan all-inclusive resort, a lagoon-style pool and a great gastronomic offer.

Bathsheba, a fishing village with beaches with strong waves. mabel gallant

This island has on its coast of more than 100 kilometers, virgin beaches and white sand. If you are a couple with an affinity for extreme sports, you will like Bathsheba, a fishing village with beaches with strong waves, the Forest of Flowers and in its surroundings a dense tropical jungle. Add to the itinerary beaches with calm waters such as: Pirate’s Cove, Crane Beach, Bottom Bay, Miami and Millins Beach.

The rum from this paradise is known for its smooth flavor and for being one of the richest in the world, having been perfected for 350 years. Reason enough to visit factories like The Foursquare Rum Factory either Mount Gay Rumand take tours to learn about the production process of this drink.

Mariel Galán at the entrance of the Animal Flower Cave, on the island of Barbados. mabel gallant

To add some adrenaline to the trip, escape to Animal Flower Cave, my favorite place in Barbados. This creation of nature is a cave that was a coral reef and that due to the waves formed natural pools. The reason for its name is that worms inhabit its waters that look like a flower that opens and closes continuously. If the tide is not strong, travelers are allowed to take a dip; It is very fun to play with the waves that enter through its rocky windows. The photos captured in this place are unique.

Any of these four islands are a great choice for an unforgettable honeymoon full of epic moments. Prepare your bags!

Mariel Galan is the creator of the channel YouTube Mariel Travel and the blog marieldeviaje.com. Through his videos and reports he gives helpful travel tips and inspires people to travel the world.

