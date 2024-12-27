In 15 minutes, as if it were a television program, four women impulsively spend more than 10,000 euros in a shopping center. With the wad of bills in one hand and multiple bags in the other, they wander from store to store without hardly noticing the products purchased. ‘Catch what you can’ could well be the name of the current contest, but the reality is radically opposite. They buy on the run to get rid of the criminal trail they leave in their wake: the succulent robbery in a religious congregation that they have just committed.

There are two women who force their way inside the property, where they break into several rooms until they obtain a loot of more than 10,000 euros, jewelry, a watch and clothing. And two others are the women who are waiting with the car running to quickly flee the place. What none of the four know by then is that the National Police has already been alerted of the incursion, whose rapid investigation leads the agents to a commercial area in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district.

Thanks to the rapid police intervention as well as the coordination and collaboration with private security, within the framework of the Safe Trade Plan aimed at preventing theft in this type of spaces during the Christmas holidays, the thieves are located in record time. The agents follow their steps and arrest them with their hands in their bags, a large amount of cash distributed among them, the tools to commit the robbery and the watch that they had ‘borrowed’ from the congregation.

The police investigations also served to link these same thieves with two other incidents of the same nature, in an educational center and a nursing home. For this reason, all of them were brought to justice accused of the crime of robbery with force.









On the other hand, the Civil Guard has arrested two Albanians for robbing homes in Las Rozas, Galapagar, Alpedrete, Villaviciosa de Odón and Madrid capital. The assailants previously selected the single-family houses based on the enclosure they presented. After that, they came in rental cars and entered them at dusk, first making sure that no one was inside.