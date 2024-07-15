Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:53



They were forced to work as prostitutes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to having to take drugs and perform services without a condom. They were monitored by video cameras and could not go out without being accompanied by their exploiters. This was the reality suffered by four women who were freed by the police from two brothels in Murcia and Benidorm in an operation that ended with seven members of the network arrested, four of them in the capital of the region. They were all women in a vulnerable situation who had fallen into the trap after receiving false offers of work as models.

It was a call to the police hotline 091 that revealed the situation they were in. The investigations carried out by the agents allowed them to detect in Murcia the presence of a criminal group specialising in the trafficking of women and their exploitation in brothels.

Most of the girls came from Colombia and, taking advantage of their delicate economic and personal situation, the network had recruited them with false job offers to work as models in Spain, or in other cases, to work as prostitutes under very advantageous conditions that were ultimately not fulfilled.

The organization was responsible for providing the women with everything they needed to travel to our country, from plane tickets to the instructions necessary to successfully cross the border. Upon arrival, they were picked up and taken to one of the brothels controlled by the network, where they were housed and forced to work as prostitutes until they paid off their debt.

The criminal organisation was led and directed by a couple who were in charge of recruiting victims and financing trips, as well as purchasing properties and imposing the conditions of exploitation. Under their orders there was a group of collaborators who were in charge of carrying out other specific tasks necessary for the proper functioning of the network, such as the ‘mami’ in charge of controlling the brothels or the driver who transported the women from one floor to another.

During the investigation, police officers were also able to confirm that the criminal group was engaged in selling various narcotic substances to its clients – cocaine, ‘tusi’ and marijuana – as well as drugs for erectile dysfunction.

During the police operation, four homes were searched and two brothels were inspected in Murcia and Benidorm, where almost 8,000 euros in cash, 2.4 grams of ‘tusi’, two cars and a motorcycle, various electronic devices and numerous documents relevant to the investigation were seized.