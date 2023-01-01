Tepatitlan, Jalisco.- An unfortunate Collision on the Tepatitlán to Arandas Highway left four women dead and two others seriously injured.

The car accident occurred minutes before midnight between Chapel of Guadalupe and San Ignacio Cerro Gordo.

The emergency teams from San Ignacio Cerro Gordo and Capilla de Guadalupe went to the scene of the accident and The injured were transferred to hospitals in Tepatitlán to receive medical attention.

The bodies of the four victims were lifted by personnel from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, they were also in charge of carrying out the necessary procedures and expert reports to establish responsibilities.

This accident left a balance of four people dead. and two more seriously injured, a few minutes before 2023 arrived.

