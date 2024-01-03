Four people were injured after an aircraft munition descended in the Voronezh region. The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, announced this on Wednesday, January 3, in his Telegram channel.

“Fortunately, there were no deaths. Four people sought medical attention with minor injuries. The FAP works every day, people go there, including for consultation with a psychologist,” Gusev said, noting that every resident of the village will receive the necessary help.

He also stated that after examining the destroyed housing, a decision was made to rebuild nine houses.

“Another important facility is the local school, where 32 children study. Some of the windows were broken and the roof was damaged. We will conduct an examination of the building and, if possible, restore the roof and replace the windows. A similar situation exists with the local House of Culture and the village administration building,” added the head of the region.

The Ministry of Defense reported on January 2 that an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred in the Voronezh region during a flight of an aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation.