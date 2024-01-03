Daan Theeuwes CenterTen years ago, Woerdenaar Daan Theeuwes was an ambitious young adult of 23 years old. Due to an unfortunate fall with the scooter, Daan lost everything: ability to move, access to a normal life. His father did not leave it at that. Not for Daan and not for his young fellow sufferers. This year the newest Daan Theeuwes Center opened in Amsterdam.