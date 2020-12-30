Lockdown and no end: why not just keep it prescribed until the numbers are low instead of always encouraging new hopes of normalcy? Because politics is not allowed to. And that’s just as well.

“Even in times of epidemics,” writes Torsten Krauel, “arguments for and against the restrictions are just as important as the restrictions themselves”

opinion Four-week jumps with Corona Nobody should get the impression that it works without full basic rights

GWill the lockdown continue after January 10th? Perhaps, some politicians suggest; probably until February or March, others suggest.

To the audience it looks like she is again politics undecided, as if she had rashly set the expected end of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve lockdown to a date much too early.

Can’t the politicians finally do their job and order the lockdown until the numbers are low, instead of always organizing these four-week jumps up to the next Merkel round with the prime ministers?

Protection against unlimited restrictions on fundamental rights

No, they cannot and do not want to – because they are not allowed to. The four-week rhythm has been amended German Infection Protection Act – expressly with the aim of checking again and again whether all restrictions on fundamental rights are really still necessary or whether they can be relaxed.

The examination gives the Bundestag the opportunity to have a say and prevents fundamental rights restrictions from being uttered indefinitely. Because such restrictions are by no means self-evident, not even in times of pandemic.

Thanks to Corona, nobody should get the impression that things are going quite well even without full basic rights. Nobody should think that one can suspend fundamental rights for something other than a medical cause without having to give an account of the measures very soon.

Of course, this can be confusing at times in a pandemic. Of course, it can look as if politics were poking around in the fog and would rather go in circles all the time than come up with a fundamental decision. Especially if a new four-week lockdown is justified with different numbers or arguments than the previous one.

Also in Epidemic times Arguments for and against the restrictions are just as important as the restrictions themselves. It is much better to make a cash drop every four weeks than to say: We’ll shut everything down until we decide in solitary authority that Corona is over.