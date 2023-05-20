Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 4:38 pm

After years of the pandemic and successive budget cuts, Brazilian education is experiencing a moment of reconstruction, marked by challenges such as greater inequality among students, school dropouts, deficits in teacher training and increased violence in schools. To propose solutions, the Estadão heard experts at the first meet point of the series Education Reconstruction.

According to public managers and researchers in the area, the recomposition of education in Brazil involves strengthening a democratic culture in schools, combating inequalities from literacy and investing in teachers. Some proposed solutions are listed below.

1. Extend the length of stay at school

With a learning deficit that can reach a decade in the country, one of the first symptoms of the post-pandemic is school dropout, which increased by 171% according to a study by Todos pela Educação. As a result, in September 2022, 2 million children and adolescents were out of school in Brazil.

Towards a new learning policy, the Ministry of Education launched, on Friday, the Escola em Tempo Integral program. Aimed at children and young people from kindergarten to high school, the initiative aims to reach, by the end of 2026, more than 3 million full-time enrollments in the country. “Today there are two major policies under construction by the MEC with states and municipalities: the extension of the time students stay in school and the National Pact for Literacy at the Right Age”, says Kátia Schweickardt, secretary of Basic Education, who drew attention to the importance of the participation of federative entities and civil society in this construction.

To double the little more than 14% of public school students enrolled in full-time education, the government is inspired by successful cases, such as that of Sobral (CE), a municipality recognized internationally for excellent educational indicators. A pioneer in the universalization of integral education, the city bet on the tripod of school management, continued teacher training and monitoring of student learning.

2. Reduce social and class inequalities

From the socioeconomic and racial profile to the different learning processes in literacy, the pandemic years intensified inequalities that were already present at school, such as those that affect lower-income and black-skinned students. “There is robust evidence of a racial profile in different education indicators, not only in learning, but in school evasion and dropout”, says Kátia.

Through the Department of Continuing Education, Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion (Secadi), the MEC has adopted a specific approach to recovering the learning of these populations. “We are paying special attention not only to blacks and browns in urban areas, but also to quilombolas and indigenous people. We need a curriculum structure that incorporates the power of their cultures”, said the secretary.

Another dimension of inequalities appears in the literacy process, which now has a greater number of children between the 6th and 9th grade who are still not fully literate. “The first step of the recomposition is not the concern with science content. This is also important, but it is necessary to ensure that students are literate in order to advance, as many find it difficult to read and understand these materials properly”, says Fred Amancio, Recife’s Secretary of Education.

In the municipal public network of Sobral (CE), a study followed the learning process of four groups of children in the transition between kindergarten and elementary school between 2019 and 2022. In conclusion, children who had only six months of face-to-face education during preschoolers lost, on average, one year of their development compared to students who attended this stage before the pandemic.

Students monitored in 2022, when classes resumed, showed a reduction in this deficit. “This is due to some policies that have been implemented in the public network, such as tutoring and tutoring in small groups, especially for children with greater vulnerability”, says Tiago Bartholo, a researcher at the Laboratory for Research in Educational Opportunities at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. (UFRJ).

3. Invest in training and hiring teachers

With students in different stages of literacy, challenges appear in teacher training. In this post-pandemic period, teachers in the final years of elementary school often need to play the role of pedagogues, assisting in the literacy of students who, in fact, should have already completed the process. “Teachers in the final years of elementary school are teaching professionals, they were trained to teach specific disciplines, that is, they do not know how to read and write. How to create a strategy to support the work of these students from 6th to 9th grade?” asks Fred. One of the solutions put forward by the Education Secretariat of Recife, as the secretary stressed, is to hire teachers specialized in literacy. Thus, an attempt is made to reduce the gap between students through tutoring classes, without overloading professionals specialized in teaching subjects.

4. A more democratic school culture

In addition to literacy, educators must be better prepared to deal with another challenge: the increase in violence in schools. After the country registered five fatal attacks in schools between 2022 and 2023, it is necessary to expand the dialogue between teachers and students and involve teachers in new strategies to encourage a more democratic culture.

According to Telma Vinha, a professor at Unicamp’s Faculty of Education, despite social pressure for measures aimed at security, such as policing school environments, the solution lies in changes in the school’s institutional environment, attacking problems such as exclusion and bullying that, in many cases, they can favor the formation of new aggressors. “We know that the quality of coexistence can be planned. When we talk about the recomposition of learning, we are bringing the recomposition of coexistence. Democratic coexistence is learning in the collective environment of the school. We need public policies that are not ready-made packages, but that reach the school floor”, she says.

In order to create this more democratic and less violent school, efficient measures should not simply aim at increasing the sense of security. “All this creates an illusion of a solution. We want to move towards a more welcoming school, one that makes more sense for children, adolescents, teachers and the community itself”, says Kátia.

Expanding full-time vacancies is critical to improving public education, said panelists on the second panel of the Education Reconstruction, which brought together on Tuesday the 16th, Gabriela Moriconi, a researcher at the Carlos Chagas Foundation; Herbert Lima, Secretary of Education for Sobral (CE) and Vitor Pedro de Arruda, former full-time school student.

In the series, the Estadão has a partnership with Fundação Itaú, Fundação Lemann, Fundação Maria Cecília Souto Vidigal, Fundação Vivo Telefônica, Instituto Natura and Instituto Península, in addition to the support of Consed, Undime and Todos Pela Educação.
























