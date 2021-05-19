What has worked so far does not have to continue to do so. This maxim must be in the orbit of all businesses that seek to maintain and grow. Especially at a time like the present, with sanitary restrictions and with the contraction of the economy, in which it is estimated that some 50,000 companies will declare themselves in bankruptcy by the end of the year in Spain, according to the estimate of the business consulting firm FTI Consulting.

Rethink the business model it is, therefore, a lifeline for companies that want to come to fruition in this complex scenario. This is how the B&B Hotels chain understood it, that while there were almost no tourists, turned their spaces in areas of coworking for teleworkers, an activity that several of its establishments still maintain. Or a high-end sports car dealership that has been transformed into a club offering luxury car sharing. “Their assets are the same, but they reinvent the value proposition, what they offer to consumers,” says Joan Riera, professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Strategy and General Management at Esade. To achieve this, experts propose mechanisms such as the promotion of digitization, the specialization or internationalization.

How to identify that the problem is the business model?

The drop in income of a company is the visible result. It can be due to many factors and some may be out of the sight of the employer. Riera offers some clues to identify them:

• When changes in the environment evolve faster than transformations within the company. For example, that the competence develop an application to manage orders online, while the business has not yet considered it.

• When a new competitor enters the market whose sales begin to grow above the industry average.

• When the power indicator decreases loyalty of buyers, that is, the moment in which consumers stop repeating their operations in the trade.

• When the average amount of each purchase decreases.

“The entrepreneur must be able to capture those nuances that are warnings that something is not going well,” suggests Santiago Román, director of the Master of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at OBS Business School. The signs, he adds, are also in the customer feedback or in the attitudes of employees, among others.

Intuition plays an important role in this mission. “The fact that what we do always doesn’t work out has to put us on notice. And, above all, dedicate time to reflection ”, warns Pascual Parada, director of the master’s degree in Entrepreneurship at IEBS Business School.

Large companies have rethought their business model by promoting the use of technology.

Digitization, a universal step

The digitization It has proven to be key to the survival of companies in Spain. Without this process, 78% of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) would have had to make drastic decisions such as temporary closure, permanent termination or layoffs, the study concludes Digitization of SMEs in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, conducted by the eBay e-commerce site and the Market Research Research Institute.

Large companies have rethought their business model by promoting the use of technologies. This is the case of Correos, which has enhanced its parcel service thanks to the management of the data it generates to make shipments more efficient at a time when the e-commerce It does not stop growing; and that of Domino’s Pizza, the fast food company that is already experimenting with delivery by drones in Australia or with autonomous vehicles in Germany and the United States.

Any company can use digitization for its own benefit. 42% of organizations have accelerated their plans in this regard due to the pandemic, concludes a survey published in early May and conducted by the company software ToolsGroup, in collaboration with the international supply chain association Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

Its main advantage they are cost savings and improvement in the efficiency of processes, but it is also postulated as a lever for changing the business model. Digitization offers companies information about their own processes and about the operation and profitability of their business lines. And also on their customers, which allows them to adjust their offer.

The consumer it is more digital, it is informed and bought by different channels, both physical and online. “It is omnichannel and before interacting with companies, you have already gone through a good part of the purchasing process [el itinerario que sigue desde que tiene una necesidad hasta que adquiere el producto o el servicio]”, Points out Sergi Ramo, founder of Growz Consultants, an organization specialized in hybrid sales (face-to-face and online). Therefore, it is essential to accompany him throughout this journey. And technology today allows it.

Specialization to compete better

Offering universal products and services that everyone likes and consumes no longer has to be the mission of every company. Digitization gives the opportunity to know the needs of consumers in such detail that products and services can be designed for very specific market niches. This is something that large companies understand very well. And Ramo believes that SMEs must learn from it. “[Las multinacionales] They invest their energy, time and resources in creating value in specific segments to be very competitive in that specialty ”, he assures.

To undertake this change and specialize It is necessary to identify trends and anticipate changes in the habits of the consumers. This does not mean giving up what was already being done, but rather opening new lines of action. “The important thing is to adopt a new identity,” says Ramo, who uses the food and cosmetics brand Unilever as an example, which creates sub-brands such as Rexona, Lipton, Knorr or Hellmann’s to enter other markets. Riera mentions the case of a hardware company converted into a supplier of dental implants, taking advantage of its knowledge in fixation and structures.

In search of opportunities beyond national borders

The KPMG report International expansion of Spanish companies: a new global scenario concludes that almost eight out of 10 managers surveyed are exploring new opportunities international as a result of the covid-19 crisis, since they consider that foreign business has been less impacted than domestic. In fact, the Recovery The economy is reaching the United States and other European countries earlier than Spain.

The union with another company generates synergies that benefit both, especially in times of crisis.

According to the founder of Growz Consultants, internationalization It can be approached through operations directly in new markets or through a local partner who already knows the business. This process, the expert admits, is neither quick nor cheap. It requires a period of learning how the new market works from all points of view: legal, demand and competitors, among others. The e-commerceHowever, it opens up new sales opportunities for local businesses. Today, platforms like Amazon or AliExpress give the possibility of reaching markets far away. Although finding a place in them is not easy, as the competition is greater than in the national.

Alliances with third parties

The Union with another company generates synergies that benefit both, especially in times of crisis. These types of alliances, Ramo observes, are very attractive for SMEs, since they allow them to acquire the competitive advantages of larger companies, such as negotiating with suppliers, launching promotional campaigns, promoting omnichannel and, even internationalization.

There are clothing stores that display accessories from jewelry stores in the same neighborhood and take a commission from the sales, and restaurants that create alliances to place large orders and access cheaper prices in wholesale stores of food products. Also to jointly promote and offer discounts to customers. Is strategyHowever, it carries risks. There is a danger of generating power struggles and divergences in management.

For Román, another interesting way to grow in times of uncertainty is to do so by buying competing or complementary companies that may be going through a bad economic situation. “Crisis contexts are conducive to this type of corporate operations,” he specifies.