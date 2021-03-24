At a crucial moment of the season for both teams, we analyzed the situation faced by granas and albinegros, the mistakes made and how the immediate future looks like

Real Murcia Y Football Club Cartagena They are going through different paths this year. The grana have just finished the regular phase in Second Division B and have achieved a position ‘in extremis’ to fight for promotion to First Federation, the new category of Spanish football that will be born next season. The EphesusInstead, he is proving the toughness of professional football after returning to silver status after many years. He fights every day to defend his position in Second division and achieve permanence. This is a crucial moment of the season for both teams and in LA VERDAD we have analyzed the situation that granas and albinegros are going through, the mistakes made and how the immediate future looks like.