‘A dos bands’ returns this June with a sports gathering about what the season that has just concluded has left behind and what awaits around the corner. Summer is coming, a moment of rest for the players of the Murcia Region teams. But the pace does not stop at this time of year: there are motorcycles, tennis and even the Olympic Games await us. Also, although football is on vacation, work does not stop at Real Murcia and FC Cartagena. The time has come to plan the 21/22 season.

In this episode we analyze the moment of change that Real Murcia is going through, both in the green and in the box. We also talked about the end of the Efesé campaign and what could be its second year in the Second Division. The transfer market is not lacking in this chapter either.

As for futsal, we review the state of ElPozo Murcia and Jimbee Cartagena. And, of course, we talked about two emerging athletes who represent the present and future of Murcian sport: Carlos Alcaraz and Pedro Acosta.