All eight people who were injured in the explosion in the center of Lugansk during the assassination attempt on the LNR Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Kornet are now in medical institutions, the condition of four is still assessed as serious. This was announced on May 19 by the Minister of Health of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Natalia Pashchenko.

The corresponding video is posted on Telegram channel LNR government.

“We provide them with medical care. A 17-year-old patient was transferred to the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital,” she specified.

Acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic was taken to Moscow for treatment. Cornet was injured, he was put into an artificial coma. He was later operated on and remains conscious.

As the minister added, LPR doctors receive consultations from specialists from federal medical institutions every day.

The incident took place on the afternoon of May 15th. A grenade exploded in the beauty salon “Barbershop” on Demekhina Street.

On May 17, the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, reported that the victims were in a stable, serious condition.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: 105 (“Attempted murder”), 222.1 (“Illicit trafficking in explosive devices”) and 317 (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”).