Julio Cesar Vera Quinonez, Nika Myshko, Ana Tuja and Alessio Gigli: these are the names of the four young people who died in the two accidents

Four young people they lost their lives in two terrible road accidents which occurred very shortly and a few kilometers apart. In the first, which took place in Magione and three boys died on the spot. The other instead happened in Gubbio, and cost the life of a 26-year-old boy.

One more bloody weekend on Italian roads and, in these cases, it is Umbria that has been shocked by two terrible clashes, in which four young people lost their lives.

Both incidents occurred in the night between Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.

The first took place on the Perugia Bettolle junction, at Tower of Magione and a car with 4 people on board was involved. The driver would have lost control of the vehicle, for reasons yet to be ascertained, and the car would have ended up upside down in a field alongside the roadway.

The other one happened to Gubbio, along the variant to Pian d’Assino. Also in this case, only one car was involved, in which a 26-year-old boy was traveling.

Who were the four young men who died in the crashes?

In the first accident, the one that took place near Perugia, the balance was truly dramatic. Of the four people traveling in the car, in three lost their liveswhile the fourth was seriously injured.

The driver, who died instantly, was called Julio Cesar Vera Quinonez, was 28 years old and of Ecuadorian descent. He resided in Perugia. With him they also lost their lives Nika Myshko And Ana Tujaboth minors, aged 16 and 15.

There fourth person on board was Ana’s brother, who managed to survive but who he brought back severe trauma for which he is receiving assistance at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

It was called instead Alessio Gigli the 26-year-old young man who lost his life in the crash of his car in Gubbio. He worked as an electrician in a company in Umbertide.

Alessio was well known throughout the area, but also beyond, for his talent on two wheels. He was indeed a champion of Pit Bikes and just yesterday morning he should have participated in a race in Jesi.